CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.02). CareDx posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,812,639.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,455,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $668,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,885 shares of company stock valued at $13,268,793. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,617,000 after acquiring an additional 47,749 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 512.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 58.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CareDx by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period.

CareDx stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.54. 486,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,342. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.00 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.