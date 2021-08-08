CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 122.72% from the stock’s current price.

MTBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CareCloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

MTBC opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.37. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $428,210.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,539,080 shares in the company, valued at $36,494,203.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CareCloud by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in CareCloud by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CareCloud by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

