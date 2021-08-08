CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Announces Earnings Results

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. CareCloud updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,046. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $170,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,381 shares of company stock worth $1,586,359. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

