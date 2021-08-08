Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.94% from the company’s current price.

CAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 4,583,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

