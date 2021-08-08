Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cardinal Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60-5.90 EPS.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.99. 4,583,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,432. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

