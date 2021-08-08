Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Issues Earnings Results

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Cardiff Oncology worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

CRDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

