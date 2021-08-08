Carderock Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.82.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $125.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 5.68%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

