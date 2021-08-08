Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $9.33 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,172 shares of company stock worth $15,730,817. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $538.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $500.58. The company has a market capitalization of $211.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $544.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

