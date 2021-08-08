Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 107,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at $21,143,261.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,716 shares of company stock valued at $16,672,213. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $115.21 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $115.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

