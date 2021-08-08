Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,004 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 204.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5,925.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $474,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.4% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

SHW opened at $296.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $216.42 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.81.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

