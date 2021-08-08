Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $35,000 Investment in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 8.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth about $386,000. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMK opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.09. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

