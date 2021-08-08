Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $32,000 in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in International Game Technology by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,759 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,924,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 182,454 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $24,476,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $22,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

IGT opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 149.62 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

