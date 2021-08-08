Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $30,000 in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $88.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.79. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.