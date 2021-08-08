Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $28,000 in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

