Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 1,011.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 1,465,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

