Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,489 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 346.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Glatfelter were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 8.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

GLT opened at $15.59 on Friday. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $694.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.34.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

