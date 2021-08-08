Capital One Financial Weighs in on Berry Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $5.26 on Friday. Berry has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $423.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

