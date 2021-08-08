Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

