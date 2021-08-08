Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $406.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $407.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

