Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,516,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 295.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 306,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 229,069 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 739.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,216,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 74,211 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

DFAE opened at $28.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $30.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.