Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after acquiring an additional 57,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 59,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 292,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

