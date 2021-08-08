Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $234,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,910,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $73.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $74.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

