Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $429,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

