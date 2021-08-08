Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $339,000 Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

ETSY opened at $178.36 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,354.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

