Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 892,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,463 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 92,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 266,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ opened at $54.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.