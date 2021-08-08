Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after buying an additional 46,998 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

