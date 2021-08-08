Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 95,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

