Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 550 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after buying an additional 49,110 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.