Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 190 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

