Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 450.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 728,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,555,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,214,000 after buying an additional 136,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,938,000 after buying an additional 88,675 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 127.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

BATS:IYT opened at $252.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.87. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.