Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target to $33.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,343,000 after acquiring an additional 356,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 330,712 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $15,997,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.