Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

