Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%.
NYSE:CNNE opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.
Cannae Company Profile
Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.
