Canaccord Genuity Raises RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to C$23.00

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

