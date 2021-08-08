Canaccord Genuity Raises RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to C$23.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.