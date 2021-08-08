Canaccord Genuity Increases StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$6.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

CVE SVI opened at C$5.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -54.00. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$2.91 and a 12-month high of C$5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StorageVault Canada will post -0.0908123 earnings per share for the current year.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

