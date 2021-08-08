Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Truist

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target cut by Truist from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Callon Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $180,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $1,174,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 122.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.