Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Truist Securities

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Truist decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of CPE opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.47. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

