Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CALT. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CALT opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.62. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter worth $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

