California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 60,216 Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,216 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Surgalign by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,417 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Surgalign by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Surgalign by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Surgalign by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,014,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. Analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SRGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Surgalign Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

