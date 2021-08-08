California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of INDUS Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $15,118,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,979,000. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,950,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,426,000. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $521.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.74.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%.

INDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

