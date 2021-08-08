California State Teachers Retirement System Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Lawson Products worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.32 million, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.86. Lawson Products, Inc. has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $62.10.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.