California State Teachers Retirement System Has $212,000 Holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gencor Industries stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.63. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gencor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Gencor Industries Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

