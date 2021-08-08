California State Teachers Retirement System Has $172,000 Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 60,218 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.24 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIRM opened at $14.70 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $447.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

