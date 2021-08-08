California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.10 million, a PE ratio of 350.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.28.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

