California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 29,562 Shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 857.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,562 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Aytu Biopharma worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 417.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,558 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,342,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 258,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aytu Biopharma by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 164,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aytu Biopharma stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $14.20.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 74.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYTU. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

