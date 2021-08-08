Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Down 3.7%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.57. Approximately 88,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 577,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of C$529.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.80.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

