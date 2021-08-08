Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Issues Earnings Results

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CLBS stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 533.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLBS shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

