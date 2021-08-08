CaixaPay (CXP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00132246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00150526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,032.67 or 0.99975024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.47 or 0.00800277 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

