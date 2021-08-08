Cable One (CABO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Cable One to post earnings of $11.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $48 EPS for the current fiscal year and $56 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,968.97 on Friday. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,874.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,146.63.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.