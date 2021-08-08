Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CABA opened at $7.14 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $177.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

