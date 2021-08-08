C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 127.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in C3.ai were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $156,929,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in C3.ai by 2,505.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after buying an additional 1,031,235 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $58,829,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 2,535.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 371,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 357,461 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $16,483,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $4,485,037.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 486,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 709,475 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $46,009,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,280,186 shares of company stock worth $323,200,797 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AI opened at $48.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.26. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

